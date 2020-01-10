Rocky Hill man arrested for firing several shots into the air

An Edmonson County man was arrested Thursday after being accused of firing several shots into the air.

The Edmonson County Sheriff's Office said 64-year-old David Prather fired the shots when he saw three people he thought were stealing his tractor. The report says those individuals were actually with a repossession company and were repossessing the equipment.

Prather was also accused of pointing the firearm at one of the people.

Prather was charged with first degree wanton endangerment.

