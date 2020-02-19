Rolling roadblocks scheduled in Barren County for section of I-65 Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. WBKO) — Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 is alerting drivers to rolling roadblocks scheduled for Thursday morning.
Drivers should use caution on I-65 southbound between mile marker 53 and 48 in Barren County. The roadblocks are expected to start about 9 a.m. as crews repair potholes in that area.
Delays should be expected.
