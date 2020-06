Roman's Repair Center in Bowling Green is on fire as of 9:56 p.m., according to the Bowling Green Fire Department.

Roman's Repair Center is located at 1521 River St.

8 fire trucks and 25 personnel reported to the scene of the fire at 9:00 p.m.

Firefighters entered the building to attempt to extinguish the fire from the inside.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire investigators are also on scene.

13 News will update this store as more information becomes available.