Ronnie Guess pleads guilty in shooting death of Justin Vaughn

A Bowling Green man pleads guilty in Warren Circuit Court in the accidental death of another man.

Warren Commonwealth's Attorney, Chris Cohron, confirms Ronnie Guess pleaded guilty Monday, to reckless homicide and tampering with evidence in the April 2016 shooting death of 19-year-old Justin Vaughn of Franklin.

Police say Guess mishandled a gun, accidentally shooting Vaughn in the back of the head.

Guess is expected to be sentenced to five years in prison on October 7, 2019.

