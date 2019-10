According to court records, a Bowling Green man is sentenced to five years in the accidental death of another man.

In July, Ronnie Guess pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and tampering with evidence in the April 2016 shooting death of 19-year-old Justin Vaughn of Franklin.

Police say Guess mishandled a gun, accidentally shooting Vaughn in the back of the head.

Guess is currently in the Warren County Regional Jail.