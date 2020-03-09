Rounds of Rain Coming

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Monday, March 9, 2020

Clouds increased Monday ahead of a frontal boundary poised to bring more rain to South Central Ky tonight. Strong southerly breezes will keep temperatures mild into Tuesday morning. Rain moves out late Tuesday morning, with the rest of Tuesday and early Wednesday looking dry. However, another system arrives Wednesday night and Thursday with more showers and a few thunderstorms. We'll then catch another brief break in the rains Friday before more unsettled weather arrives this weekend.

TUESDAY: Showers Diminishing, then Mostly Cloudy, Breezy

AM High 65, Low 42, winds W-12

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers Toward Evening

High 65, Low 49, winds W-9

THURSDAY: Showers & a Few T/Storms Likely

HIgh 68, Low 49, winds S-9