Rumbles Of Thunder This Afternoon

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Thursday, May 21, 2020

The same old upper-level low that's been spinning over our region since Monday is still affecting our weather pattern. We'll have to contend with this system one more day. Expect clouds, cool temperatures and a few scattered showers and thundershowers Thursday. Readings rebound near the start of Memorial Day weekend as skies brighten. In fact, the upcoming holiday weekend looks to bring us some of our warmest temps of the year thus far! But we may have to dodge raindrops, as each day carries a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms

High 72, Low 58, winds E-5

FRIDAY: Warmer with an Isol'd Shower Possible

High 79, Low 63, winds SW-5

SATURDAY: Widely Scat'd Showers & T/Storms

High 84, Low 67 winds S-5

