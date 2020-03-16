Run/Walk for Children in Bowling Green taking event Virtual

Due to concern surrounding the coronavirus and government officials restricting public gatherings, the Family Enrichment Center has decided not to hold their upcoming Walk for Children.

However, they will be conducting this event virtually.

The decision was not taken lightly according to the Enrichment Center, but their priorities lie with the safety of the running community, from all the participants, volunteers and those who support the event.

Registration for the 24th Annual Run/Walk for Children Virtual Event will be open until Saturday, March 28, 2020 7:30 AM CST. You can register by clicking here

Participants who are registered by the deadline will receive their Event Shirt and Finishers Medal by April 15. More details to come.

This event is vital to the daily operation of Family Enrichment Center’s Wee Care Childcare serving some of the community’s most vulnerable children with quality early childhood programming.