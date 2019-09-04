Rural King issues statement reaffirming legal firearm sales

One day after Walmart announced the decision to limit firearm and ammunition sales, Rural King issued a statement reaffirming a commitment to lawfully selling them.

The statement, released on Facebook, said:

"Many rural Americans are defenders and supporters of our rights and the 2nd Amendment. We at Rural King are proud to stand with these Americans to protect and defend our freedoms.

"While some retailers are bowing to pressures involving the selling of firearms, Rural King will continue to sell firearms lawfully in all our stores and online at RKGuns.com.

"Hunting, camping, fishing, and other outdoor activities are some of our most treasured traditions and are woven into the fabric of rural America, At Rural King we are dedicated to living, loving, and embracing the rural lifestyle and carrying the products our customers expect.

"We would like to thank you for shopping at Rural King and God Bless America!"

The Illinois based retailer, founded in 1960, specializes in farm and home goods.

A Rural King location recently opened in Glasgow, Kentucky.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon announced the company's decision on firearms and ammunition Tuesday in a company memo.

McMillon cited the two "horrific" shootings -- one in Southaven, Mississippi, on July 30 and another in El Paso, Texas, on Aug. 3 -- that killed a total of 24 people, as well as the shootings that followed in Dayton, Ohio, and Odessa, Texas, as the basis for the decision.

"We’ve also been listening to a lot of people inside and outside our company as we think about the role we can play in helping to make the country safer," the memo read. "It’s clear to us that the status quo is unacceptable."

Walmart also requested that gun owners in open carry states no longer do so in their stores or Sam's Clubs.

Kroger also made a request just hours later asking customers not to carry guns into its stores.