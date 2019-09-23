Rural King opens in Glasgow, adds dozens of jobs

Last week, the Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce welcomed Rural King to the community with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Rural King, a farm and home department store, has over 100 stores across 13 states.

Before this Glasgow location, the closest Rural King was located in Elizabethtown.

Tools, tractors, sporting goods, farm and feed -- all those goods and more can be found at their location.

The store says Glasgow's Rural King officially opened August 24 as a soft opening, with a grand opening on September 15.

"We just really appreciate Rural King for wanting to invest in our community and as we tell folks that open up here -- 'Hey, you're in business now; we want you to stay in business, and we're willing to do what we can do to help make that achievable,'" said Barren County Judge-Executive Micheal Hale.

The store hired on over 100 people at the beginning with approximately 80 employees now on the team, ones management says live that same rural lifestyle that their products complement.

"They are our customer. We're hiring people that have that same desire and same want with the things that we sell -- the sporting goods and the farm, people that have lived on farms their whole life -- those are our employees," explained Keith Elwood, power equipment sales manager at Rural King.

Taking into account the shopping space both inside and outdoors, it's estimated they have roughly 150,000 square feet, which makes it one of the largest in the company.

Rural King is located at 230 S L Rogers Wells Blvd in Glasgow.