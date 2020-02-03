Rush Limbaugh: ‘I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer’

Rush Limbaugh has lung cancer.

The conservative talk show host made the announcement during the final segment of his radio program on Monday afternoon.

“I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer,” Limbaugh said. “Diagnosis confirmed by two medical institutions back on Jan. 20.”

The 69-year-old had been experiencing shortness of breath that he initially thought might be heart-related but turned out to be lung cancer.

“I thought about trying to do this without anybody knowing because I don’t like making things about me,” he said. “But there are going to be days that I’m not going to be able to be here because I’m undergoing treatment or I’m reacting to treatment.”

Limbaugh’s national prominence began in 1988 when his national radio show launched.

Within a few years, he was considered a Republican kingmaker, a status he continues to hold.

Republican Congressman Mark Meadows wished Limbaugh well after hearing of the diagnosis.

“God is our refuge and our strength, a very present help in time of trouble," he said, tweeting the words to Psalm 46:1.

