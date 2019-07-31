Russell County 15u Lakers going to Babe Ruth World Series

The Russell County 15u Laker Baseball team has made history. They swept the Ohio Valley Regional in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, going 5-0 to give them the title of Ohio Valley Regional Champions.

They will not only represent Russell County and Kentucky but the entire Ohio Valley Region in the Babe Ruth World Series!

Players are Nathan Lawson, Nick Aaron, Maxon Gosser, Camden Carpenter, Evan Hammond, Isaac Roy, Landon Walters, Jacob Kemp, Alex Reynolds, Aiden Antle, Logan Lawless, Kayden Garner and Riley Hammond.

Coaches Michael Carpenter, David Hammond and Brian Aaron.

We need your help to fund the trip to the Babe Ruth World Series in Bismarck, North Dakota.

They will be traveling August 6th - August 16th. Thanks for your support.

