Russell County Schools receive 73,000 dollar donation

County and community leaders in Russell County met Wednesday morning to celebrate the efforts made to improve the lives of the children in the community.

For six years Kevin's Kids Organization has hosted a concert to raise money to give back to families and children in need.

This year, Kevin's Kids raised more than ever before and Wednesday officials donated 73,000 dollars to Russell County Schools.

The money is set aside to be solely used by the school’s Youth and Family Resource Center.

"This is truly a community thing, it's not about me, it's not about any one person, it's about a community coming together and in this day and time that's hard, people don't come together on much, but this community comes together for the kids in a way like I've seen in no other place," said Kevin Williams, Founder of Kevin's Kids.

Williams told 13 News the money will buy essential items like deodorant, toothpaste, shoes, and clothing.

He said families in Russell County face many challenges and 37 percent of the children in the county are living in poverty.

"Kevin has kind of unified everyone in their effort to give back and it's demonstrated by the 73,000 dollars and that goes towards beds for kids, toothpaste for kids, food for kids," said Russell County Schools Superintendent, Michael Ford. "It's amazing what that money can provide for our families."

In the past six years, Kevin's Kids have raised more than 270,000 dollars.

Officials said there are around 3,000 students in Russell County and this money makes a positive impact in many lives.

Russell County Judge/Executive Gary Robertson said this is the perfect example of how the close-knit community comes together to help our their neighbors.

"Well it's very important, we have such a high level of people that are in poverty and it's just important that all these businesses and individuals do help each other, help donate money for this cause," said Robertson.

Williams said organizers will soon meet to set a goal and begin work on next year's concert.