UPDATE: Russell McCarley Jr. now wanted for attempted murder

Russell McClarey, Jr.
Updated: Mon 9:31 PM, Jul 15, 2019

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) -- An update to a weekend shooting in Russellville. Police are now adding the charges of attempted murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon to the charges against 36-year-old Russell McCarley Jr.

Police say McCarley fired several rounds at Warren Bullard Saturday morning. Bullard was life-flighted to a hospital for his injuries.

Anyone with information on where McCarley might be should call Logan County Crime Stoppers at 270-726-5050. He is considered armed and dangerous.

 
