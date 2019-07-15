UPDATE: Russell McCarley Jr. now wanted for attempted murder

An update to a weekend shooting in Russellville. Police are now adding the charges of attempted murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon to the charges against 36-year-old Russell McCarley Jr.

Police say McCarley fired several rounds at Warren Bullard Saturday morning. Bullard was life-flighted to a hospital for his injuries.

Anyone with information on where McCarley might be should call Logan County Crime Stoppers at 270-726-5050. He is considered armed and dangerous.