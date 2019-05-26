Russell Sims Aquatic Center busy for Memorial Day weekend

Families across South Central Kentucky are enjoying their holiday weekend and with the warm weather, many are spending their days outside.

In Bowling Green, the Russell Sims Aquatic Center at Preston Miller Park is officially open for summer.

Officials told 13 News on a normal summer day the water park could see thousands, but for this Memorial Day weekend, they believe the turnout could break records.

"People need to be aware of their own safety and their own children's safety first and foremost. We have the best lifeguards in town, in my opinion, but at the end of the day you still kind of have to keep an eye on your own kids and just make sure they're doing the skills they are capable of doing and staying in the areas they need to be," said Adam Butler, Recreation Division Manager for Bowling Green Parks and Recreation.

With the temperature reaching highs of 90 degrees officials are warning families to take extra caution when at the water park.

"The other issue really is heat, it's very important to use lots of sunscreen and, of course, stay hydrated drink plenty of water throughout the day," said Butler.

"They have these squirting stuff and two water slides and the buckets they fall on your head," said Dexter Prince, who spent the day at the water park with his family.

The Russell Sims Aquatic Center is open Monday-Thursday 10:30 am-6:30 pm, Friday and Saturdays 10:30 am-8 pm, And Sundays 12 pm-8 pm.

Tickets are 8 dollars for ages 16 and up, 5 dollars for ages 6-15 and 4 dollars for ages 3-5 and 2 dollars for ages two and below.