Russellville Independent Schools give away 1,200 green light bulbs for #LightRVKGreen

Updated: Wed 10:26 PM, Apr 22, 2020

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) -- Russellville Independent Schools, with help from Cayce Mill Supply and First Southern National Bank, gave out 1,200 green light bulbs Wednesday.

The idea was inspired by Russellville Mayor Mark Stratton and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear's recent request that Kentuckians light their homes green to bring hope, solidarity, and the promise of renewal in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We were inspired by Mayor Stratton here in town and Governor Beshear and their request that we light up our communities green as a show of hope and solidarity and a promise that there is renewal when this COVID pandemic comes to a close. We know getting a light bulb green and putting it in your house may not be a big deal but finding a green light bulb right now can be rather difficult," said Russellville Independent Schools Superintendent, Bart Flener.

The number 1,200 is significant because it represents one light bulb for each of their 1,200 students in the Russellville Independent Schools.

One of the four essential skills they ask their students to acquire as a Panther is that of "Compassionate Citizenship," and as a school district, they wanted to do their part to show “Compassionate Citizenship” within their community.

 
