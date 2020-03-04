Russellville Piggly Wiggly collecting donations for Nashville tornado victims

Nashville was devastated from storms this past Tuesday -- that's why neighboring counties are rallying around Music City.

Piggly Wiggly in Russellville is taking donations such as non-perishable foods, cleaning supplies, water and clothes to help give some relief to those in need.

"If it was in your shoes and you were down there, you would want help too," said Store Manager, Jesse Vincent. "We want to help our community and our neighbors. You can bring stuff here, we're giving 10% off for customers who shop here to buy stuff for the fund to send down there. So bring anything, it doesn't have to be from here so. Thanks everyone for their help."

Russellville Piggly Wiggly has already shipped over 12 pallets of water - that is over 1,000 (24) packs. Donations will be accepted through Monday and the store is considering extending that date if enough donations are made.

You can also place orders online at www.pigglywiggly2go.com use voucher code 'RELIEF' to receive 10% off orders for the Tennessee tornado relief.

Russellville Piggly Wiggly address:

407 Bethel Shopping Center

Russellville, KY 42276