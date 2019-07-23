Russellville Police Department welcomes new police chief

The Russellville Police Department is welcoming a new police chief and he is one of their own!

Captain Todd Raymer will officially take over as chief August 1.

Raymer began his career with Russellville Police in 2000 and over the years moved up the ranks working in narcotics, then as a sergeant, and then becoming captain.

Raymer said he will work hard to maintain the legacy of Victor Schifflett, who served as the police chief for 25 years.

"I can't give enough credit to Chief Schifflett and Mayor Stratton and the support of the council over the past few years and we've hired some really good people so that makes my job easier," said Raymer.

Raymer says he was influenced and is following in the footsteps of his father, Gary Raymer, who served as the police chief for the Bowling Green Police Department.

He said he is proud of how the department is operating and he wants to continue the day to day, making small changes along the way.

"I think the biggest challenge is going to continue to hire good people in the future just cause recruitment has dropped off pretty drastically, but I think if we stick to our guns and continue to do that we can continue to improve," said Raymer.

He said he is lucky to have begun his career with the Russellville Police Department and will one day retire from the same department.