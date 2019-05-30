Russellville Police investigating burglary at Papa John's

The Russellville Police Department is looking for two people wanted in connection to a burglary.

Police said the burglary happened early Tuesday morning around 4 a.m.

Officers said two people entered the back door of the Papa John's and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

They said the two individuals later came back to the store around 5 a.m.

Russellville Police are asking for the public's help identifying the individuals.

Anyone with information is urged to call Russellville Police at 270-726-7669.