Early Saturday morning in Russellville off of East 2nd Street, two men got into an altercation.

Police say it led to multiple rounds being fired.

According to authorities, Warren Bullard was struck and taken by Air Evac for further treatment.

Police are now looking for 36-year-old Russell McCarley.

If you have any information on his location you're asked to contact Russellville Police at 270-726-4911.