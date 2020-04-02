Russellville man arrested on numerous drug charges after police chase

A Russellville man was arrested after leading South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force agents on a short vehicle pursuit.

Police say 36-year-old Christopher Bell was driving a maroon 2000 Ford Expedition on Meadow Lane, in Brookhaven Subdivision.

Agents were aware Bell possessed an active parole violation warrant, stemming from felony drug charges. They attempted pull Bell over on Marston Avenue, at the intersection of Brookhaven Drive, when Bell fled the scene.

Bell drove to West 9th Street, after driving through numerous personal properties, and destroying one mail box, as well as property to Post Oak Baptist Church.

Bell lost control of his Expedition and ultimately drove through a chain link fence enclosing Atmos gas mains, at the intersection of Emerson Bypass, and West 9th Street.

After a brief struggle, agents were able arrest Bell without further incident.

A loaded handgun, multiple baggies of Methamphetamine, Heroin, Cocaine, Marijuana, Ecstasy pills, and digital scales were all located on Bell’s person, and in Bell’s Expedition.

Bell was taken to the Logan County Detention Center under charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Heroin, Cocaine, Marijuana, Ecstasy(all firearm enhanced), Possession of all of the above Controlled Substances, Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree(Motor Vehicle), four counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree-Police Officer, Assault 3rd Degree-Police Officer, three counts of Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Resisting Arrest, and numerous traffic related offenses.