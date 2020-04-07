Russellville man stranded in Wuhan after city shuts down during coronavirus pandemic

Wuhan, China ended its city-wide shutdown after over two months. However, a Russellville man finds himself stranded for months in the heart of pandemic.

Mark Wetton is a founder and co-owner of Amtech LC in Russellville which manufactures anti-pollution devices. His factory in China is called PFC Group, so the businessman travels to Wuhan every several months. He arrived at the beginning of January before the virus started spreading rapidly worldwide.

"I don't think anybody realized the magnitude how fast this virus was spreading and to the extent it was spreading," he said.

China closed down Wuhan around the Chinese New Year at the end of January.

"A city of 11 million people went from 100 miles per hour to zero overnight," said Wetton.

The father of three and also husband was isolated, having to send his temperatures every day to officials, and even unable to embark on simple grocery run for weeks. He relied on a doctor who had special credentials to go outside and offered to shop for him.

"I mean like yeah, I don't have any food and I don't know how to get a hold of anybody, and she's like, sure let me get what you need," he said.

Just last week he was able to receive credentials for his work, and his factory opened back up after disinfecting the facility and offices. Workers have to wear extra productive gear, take their temperatures and frequently wash their hands and gear.

However, he says he has been stopped by officials for doing something as simple as going for a walk.

"When I leave the complex, I have to have these credentials, I show them on my phone. I went around walked back again, they checked your temperature again to make sure you don't have a fever."

Overall, Wetton says the central Chinese government has done a good job trying to neutralize the virus.

"They've come in, they've forced people to stay at home, they make sure that you wear a mask, they do all the right things," said Wetton. "All the criticism I've been hearing from the U.S. is almost sadden to me."

In the meantime, Wetton continues to FaceTime his family multiple times a day, keeping his spirits high and hoping to stay healthy enough to return home to Bluegrass come May.

His son Luke Wetton expressed his concerns about his father traveling home the beginning of May saying, "My main concern is that at this point, even when he comes home to the US, he will be exposed to a large number of people as he passes through airports. He will have to take a huge risk just to return to Kentucky."

Mark wants to urge everyone in the U.S. to take this virus serious, take social distancing serious, and to just stay home.

"We need to put the politics and all that nonsense behind us and start thinking about how we can do a better job helping each other survive through this thing."