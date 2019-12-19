Russellville mother arrested on several drug charges after kids can't get in house

A Russellville mother is behind bars on several drug charges after her kids can't get in the house.

On Wednesday, December 18, Logan County Emergency Communications Center received a complaint from Chandler’s Elementary School regarding two children not being able to enter their home when being dropped off by the school bus.

The children were taken back to Chandler’s Elementary by the school bus driver after contact was not made with the mother, Crystal Phillips.

This was the third time Logan County ECC had received the same complaint on Phillips.

Logan County Sheriff’s Department, South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force, and Department of Child Based Services arrived at the house and found Phillips, who appeared to be under the influence of drugs admitted to taking a “bump of methamphetamine to stay awake.”

Phillips also admitted there was marijuana inside of the house. She showed law enforcement where the marijuana was located, which was on the living room table along with methamphetamine.

Consent was given to search the home which led to seven glass smoking devices containing methamphetamine residue, five cut straws with methamphetamine residue, and marijuana paraphernalia.

All the drugs located inside were accessible to the two children living at the home. Phillips was taken to the Logan County Detention Center.

An agent with the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force charged Phillips with Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Logan County Sheriff’s Department Captain Clint Wright charged Phillips with Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.