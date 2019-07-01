Russellville police looking for suspects using stolen credit cards

The Russellville Police Department is looking for a man they say used a stolen credit card and a fake name to place an order for around $5,000 of plumbing supplies from Cayce Mill Supply.

The man is described as being of Middle Eastern decent and was last seen driving a white and orange box truck.

Police say the same purchase was made under the same fake name in Hopkinsville with a different stolen card, but the subject was a black male.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Russellville Police Department at 270-726-7669 or Logan Co. Crimestoppers at 270-726-5050.