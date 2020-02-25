Russellville driver receives extensive injuries after avoiding deer

On Monday morning, the Logan County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash on US 79 South/Clarksville Road.

They say a pickup truck, driven by 41-year-old Amy Graves, of Russellville, had hit a telephone pole and tree, after she swerved to avoid a deer.

Graves said she lost control and slid off the road.

Graves sustained numerous injuries and was first taken to LMH ER, but then transported by air to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The Sheriff's Department was assisted by Russellville Rural Fire Department and Logan County EMS.