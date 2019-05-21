Ryan Quarles wins Republican nomination for Kentucky agriculture commissioner

Incumbent Ryan Quarles has easily won the Republican nomination for Kentucky agriculture commissioner.

During the campaign, Quarles touted his successes in the office over the past four years including the expansion of industrial hemp production as well as success in connecting farmers to new markets and an initiative to feed the hungry.

He beat challenger Bill Polyniak in early totals Tuesday night.

Quarles will run against the Democratic nominee in the November general election. That race had not yet been decided.