SALUTE: U.S. Army soldiers show love for country, Valentine's Day

Members of the U.S. Army showed their love and support for our country and Valentine's Day by forming a heart formation of soldiers outside of an Army post in Fort Bliss, Texas.

Army Recruiting in Bowling Green, KY shared the photo on their Facebook page. Anthony Holt, a U.S. Army recruiter in Bowling Green had this to say about the photo.

"I interpret this as the Army's way of showing its love for America and the American people on the holiday of love. Happy Valentine's Day!" said Holt.

We salute you, and love you back!