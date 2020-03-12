BREAKING: C-USA AND SEC cancels remainder of tournament over COVID-19 concerns

Updated: Thu 11:13 AM, Mar 12, 2020

NASHVILLE (WBKO) - Conference USA Basketball Championships have been canceled, effective immediately.

The Southeastern Conference also tweeted Thursday morning announcing the remainder of the 2020 Men's Basketball Tournament has been canceled.

