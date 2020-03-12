BREAKING: C-USA AND SEC cancels remainder of tournament over COVID-19 concerns

NASHVILLE (WBKO) - Conference USA Basketball Championships have been canceled, effective immediately.
Conference USA has officially announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Air Force Reserve C-USA Basketball Championships, effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/tBrrJVhAFN— Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) March 12, 2020
The Southeastern Conference also tweeted Thursday morning announcing the remainder of the 2020 Men's Basketball Tournament has been canceled.
ALERT: Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville.— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 12, 2020
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.