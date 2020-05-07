SHOP LOCAL: The Bike Rack Bistro

We continue our "Shop Local" series this time taking a look at The Bike Rack Bistro in Bowling Green.

This local restaurant has been serving the Bowling Green community since the summer of 2016 and continues to work through the COVID-19 pandemic.

One major adjustment owner Patrick Folker says the business had to make was creating a drive-thru window. This quick thinking has allowed the restaurant to stay open and follow all of the guidelines and regulations set by the CDC and Governor Andy Beshear.

The Bike Rack Bistro offers new options on their menu every single day. They ask that all customer call ahead to place orders so that all of your food is fresh and ready to go when you arrive.

To place your order give them a call at (270) 936-7575. To see their daily menu check at their Facebook page: The Bike Rack Bistro.