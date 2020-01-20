Iowa trooper, civilian narrowly escape sliding truck

Video from the Iowa State Patrol shows a very close call just east of the metro in Atlantic, Iowa.

Shocking video shows a very close call just east of the metro in Atlantic, Iowa. A pickup truck slid off Interstate 80 right into a delivery truck that was stuck in the snow on the side of the road. (Source: WOWT/Iowa State Patrol)

A pickup truck slid off Interstate 80 right into a delivery truck that was stuck in the snow on the side of the road.

The Iowa State Patrol tells 6 News this shows why people need to be careful in snowy conditions.

The trooper and a civilian narrowly escaped the incident. The driver of the out-of-control pickup truck, as well as his passengers, were not seriously hurt.

Copyright 2020 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.