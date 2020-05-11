SHOP LOCAL: Griddle's Country Cookin'

We continue our "Shop Local" series this time taking a look at one popular Scottsville restaurant.

Griddle's Country Cookin' in Scottsville has been a part of the community for almost ten years and continues to serve the community during these times.

They say that while things are not the same for this small business they are grateful for a supportive community.

"Its been ok, I mean it has not been the same. We are probably running at about 75% we are thankful and fortunate that we have good community support," said Wendy Castello, Owner. "Scottsville has really stepped up to help us and we are friends with some of the other restaurant owners and we have been blessed. I don't know how bowling green and some of the others are turning up but Scottsville has been good to us."

Griddle's will open their patio on May 22 and will continue carry out orders.