SHOP LOCAL: Nine20live BBQ reopening Thursday

We continue our "Shop local" series this time taking a look at Nine20live on Iron Skillet Court in Bowling Green.

This hometown favorite started as a food truck in 2017 and opened their first brick and mortar establishment in 2018.

Due to COVID-19 this business decided to temporarily close, but now after a month and a half they will reopen Thursday, May 21.

They are so thankful for their customers and can not wait to see them again.

"We can't thank you enough for supporting us and still supporting local businesses in these trying times, and we just appreciate every single last one of our customers new and old," said Brandon Livingston, Owner.

They will be limiting seating to only 14 customers at a time, but will also be offering drive through and take out options.

For more information the restaurant, go to their Facebook page.