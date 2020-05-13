SHOP LOCAL: 5 Broke Girls

We continue our shop local series this time taking a look at 5 broke girls in Horse Cave.

The restaurant is proud to be a part of the community. Originally from Texas, they bring the home-cooked Texas favorites to Kentucky.

They say that while this time has been difficult for their small business they are working hard to still serve their community. Adjusting to this new normal. Encouraging everyone to support local.

"We are all in this together and if you live around the area support your local business because all they are trying to do is make a living just like everyone else," said Jackie Kulaga, Owner.

They are now making preparations to open back up with 33% occupancy and are excited to see their customers again.