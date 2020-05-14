SHOP LOCAL: Anna's Greek Restaurant

We continue our "Shop Local" series this time taking a look at Anna's Greek restaurant in Bowling Green.

Anna's is a unique restaurant serving unforgettable food to Bowling Green and the surrounding communities for over a decade.

Even during these difficult times, they have been overwhelmed with support from the community.

"Our clients here we have so many stories to share that has happened the last two months. Our regular neighbors around here ordering food, people walking by. It has been overwhelming just the support that we have had," said Vilson Qehaja, Owner.

They are excited to be able to see their customers again soon.