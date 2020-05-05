SHOP LOCAL: Double Dogs of Bowling Green

Continuing our shop local coverage on restaurants and businesses around the region. Double Dogs in Bowling Green says like many restaurants they've had to adjust and reformulate some of their menu items.

They have now begun offering family menu items to help accommodate larger food portions and adjust for the many families who are now eating at home.

"It's impacted all of the employees, it's impacted all of our patrons. We have changed to stay in business to carry out, pick up and delivery service only. We're using Uber eats, if we have the staff we'll be happy to deliver the food out as well. But basically we've gone to 100% take out," said General Manager, Gene McKinney.