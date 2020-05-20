SHOP LOCAL: Dueling Grounds Distillery

The next stop on our "Shop Local" series is Dueling Grounds Distillery.The Franklin edition of the states bourbon trail hasn't been able to host any tours, but has made an impact in another way.

Dueling Grounds has started selling hand sanitizer. This idea was created by a number of distillers across the bluegrass as a way to help their communities throughout the pandemic.

Dueling Grounds were also allowed to open up their gift shop. Owner Marc Dottore is thankful that small business retailers are finally allowed to open up to the public.