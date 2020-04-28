SHOP LOCAL: Lost River Pizza

We continue our "Shop Local" series this time taking a look at Lost River Pizza. The local homestyle pizza restaurant like all other businesses in the food industry since having to close its dining room due to COVID-19.

Owner Keith Coffman says the pandemic has allowed the Lost River to expand its takeout business.

"We recently expanded to the space next door and with that expansion, we were able to get a drive-thru window," Coffman said.

Lost River continues to run amazing specials such as buy one pizza, get one free every Tuesday, 25% off locally sourced burgers every Wednesday, two and four-pound wing specials every Sunday, and beer, wine, and liquor specials every day.

To place your order to Lost River Pizza give them a call at 270-746-0255.