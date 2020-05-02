SHOP LOCAL: Mustard Seed Market

Today in our "Shop Local" series we take a look at Mustard Seed Market.

The all-in-one boutique located in the heart of downtown Franklin is still going strong during the COVID-19 pandemic. Co-owner Tammie Carey tells us that although the coronavirus has made things different, business is still busy.

Social media has been a big help in driving sales. Mustard Seed Market uses its social media platforms to post items of clothing and allows their customer to message them to place orders. Curbside pickup is also available.

One new feature the Franklin boutique is offering is what Carey calls "window shopping." The store has featured different items of clothing in the front window so when members of the Franklin community are out enjoying the downtown square, they can still shop without ever coming into the store.

If you think you may be interested in any items from Mustard Seed Market, visit their social media platforms:

Facebook - @mustardseedmarketky

Twitter - @MustardSeedFKY

Instagram - #mustardseedky