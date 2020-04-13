SHOP LOCAL: NAT'S Outdoor Sports offering curbside pick-up during pandemic

Monday kicks off 'Shop Local Online Week' which encourages people to support local businesses.

Many local businesses are having to change the way they completely operate which in turn can impact sales.

NAT'S Outdoor Sports in Bowling Green is open Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and offers curbside pickup during that time.

"Customers a lot of times will either Facebook me or email me or call us, tell us what they're looking for and we have been creative in pulling items and taking pictures and so forth," said Lisa Martens, owner.

NAT's also has an online store you can shop at, however, it doesn't have their complete inventory.

Martens says a majority of sales right now are attributed to bikes and bike repairs as people are likely getting outside more.

"Just let us help you get outside if you can, and so if you would like a bike, or repair an old bike or your're outside, a lot of people are outside running and walking more than they used to. So, just give us a call," said Martens.