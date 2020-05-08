SHOP LOCAL: Que Pasa Tacos

What better way to shop local and get that taco fix 24/7 at Que Pasa tacos!

They have readjusted some items on their menu to accommodate families and are now offering free delivery on orders over $25 to encourage being #HealthyAtHome.

"We actually are thankful that our customers are supporting us. Our drive thru is open 24/7. You can come by and order through the drive through or you can call us and we're going to deliver. Thank you again for all the support you're giving us during this hard time and I hope that you guys are all safe," said an employee at Que Pasa, Elvis Bikic.