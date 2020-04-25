SHOP LOCAL: Rian's Fatted Calf Meat Shoppe

We continue our shop local series with Rian's Fatted Calf. This Bowling Green meat shop offers all you can ask for in the worlds of chicken, beef, and pork.

Rian's also offers delectable sides, sauces, and rubs to go along with any meat purchased.

Owner Rian Barefoot says that his store is taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of their customers and staff. Every employee is equipped with a protective mask. Also, only five customers are allowed into the store at one time.

Barefoot praised the work of Governor Andy Beshear with the way he has guided the state of Kentucky during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also wanted to thank the community for continued support.

You can stop by Rian's Fatted Calf Meat Shoppe Tuesday - Friday 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m and Saturday 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.