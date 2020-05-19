SHOP LOCAL: Steak and Shake

We continue our "Shop Local" series taking a look at the Bowling Green Steak and Shake restaurant.

Although a number of Steak and Shake franchises have closed this year across the country, Denise Greene tells us that her business isn't closing anytime soon.

Thanks to the Bowling Green community this store has experienced a great number of customers visiting the drive-thru.

"We have had a huge outpouring from the community coming through the drive-thru and keeping us busy," says Greene.

Steak and Shake is also preparing to reopen their doors to the public. Greene says they won't open their dining room this Friday, May 22nd but will open next week.