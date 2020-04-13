SHOP LOCAL: The Urban Den in Glasgow offering pickup and local delivery

As part of Shop Local Online Week, the Urban Den near the Glasgow square is letting people know how they operate now.

The vintage shop sells anything from furniture, to clothes, to antiques, to even hand sanitizer, and has been opened for only eleven months.

Owner, Carsen Inman, said she never imagined having to completely alter the way she conducts business less than a year into opening the shop. However, she says the small business community in Glasgow have all really rallied around each other to help during this time.

"A lot of the small businesses have teamed up together to do online giveaways, and so that has really helped promote, ya know, if your audience is following one small business, and that helps get the audience to the other small business. The local Barren County tourism board has helped me out a lot," said Inman.

The Urban Den will post items on their Facebook and Instagram pages, and people can inquire about the availability of those items through messages or comments.

"If you just get on Facebook, you can see things that I've posted and I'm keeping updated if it's sold already. And Instagram stories, I am on there too constantly," said Inman.

The store is offering curbside pickup on items, but also local delivery.

Inman has even switched up the perfume bar at her store. As she usually makes and sells her own scents, now she is making and selling hand sanitizer at the store.

The Urban Den is open Monday through Friday, and hours fluctuate depending on deliveries.