SHOP LOCAL: Wendy's of Bowling Green remains open despite COVID-19 pandemic

Since the coronavirus hit the United States, many businesses across the country have temporarily closed their doors for several different reasons. But one restaurant here in Bowling Green remains open and stay open for the foreseeable future, and that is Wendy's of Bowling Green.

Cropped Photo: Nheyob / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0

As apart of our "Shop Local" campaign Wendy's of Bowling Green takes pride in making sure that anyone that eats food from their restaurant remains safe. Markering officer Bayne Million says that food safety is their number one priority.

Wendy's will continue to remain open every day from 5:30 A.M. and some locations will remain open as late as midnight.