Youth Chef Camp teaches kids cooking skills, kitchen safety, and nutrition

Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College is hosting their annual Youth Chef Camp.

The four-day cooking extravaganza is presented by the faculty and students of the SKTCTC's Culinary Arts Program.

Kids ages 8-12 join Chef Tammy Inscoe in learning foundational cooking skills, practicing kitchen safety, and nutrition.

The camp is designed to show the students new techniques which will allow them the confidence to pursue future culinary experiences.

Chloe King, a third-year camper, says, “I really like the experience that they have. They teach me a lot. They have good food that they cook and I really love to cook.”

Annleigh Decker, a younger student with the camp, says “You get to like, make stuff and if you get messy it will be OK because you have an apron on and it will be fun.”

Tuesday's events included making pizza quesadillas for lunch and an egg race.

Approximately 100 kids will take part in this camp.