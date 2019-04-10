SKYCTC Hispanic Resource Fair

Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical college hosted its first Hispanic Resource Fair today.

With the growing latino population at SKYCTC, the hispanic resource fair is an opportunity to bring the community together to improve communication and access to community resources.

Latino outreach specialist Addi Hernandez worked with the Amigos Resource Network to bring resources and make services available to the hispanic population in the area through the fair.

"There are a lot of spanish speaking individuals in our community that are working in organizations that offer these services and i want the community to be able to have access to them." said Hernandez.

Some of the vendors included Kentucky Legal Aid, Barren River District Health Department, Kentucky Migrant Education, Kentucky Skills U and the Warren County Public library.

Every vendor had someone who was able to speak spanish.