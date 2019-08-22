SKYCTC cuts ribbon to CDL Practice Driving Range, announces plan to grow program

Thursday morning officials with Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College cut the ribbon to the new Commercial Driver's License Practice Driving Range.

The CDL Training Program began in June 2018 in response to local demand for commercial truck drivers.

"It's a teaching atmosphere, it's not a working atmosphere," said Harvey Page, a current student in the CDL Training Program. "Everyone is here to learn, everyone has different levels of expertise."

Page will join the growing list of graduates from the program.

In the past year, 88 students completed the program, earning their Class A Commercial Driver's License and 71 of those students have jobs.

"I farm, I've got a small service business, and I'm going to add this to my portfolio for my retirement."

According to Bloomburg, there is a shortage of truck drivers with about 300,000 unfilled jobs.

Officials with SKYCTC first took notice of this demand in 2017 and launched their program one year later.

"So our program runs four weeks," said Kim Myers, Director of Workforce Solutions. "We start a program on the first Monday of each month and then it runs for four weeks Monday-Thursday from seven in the morning to six in the afternoon, so we ask a lot of those students."

SKYCTC's CDL Practice Driving Range at located at the SKYCTC Campus in Franklin.

Students in the program told 13 News the new driving range offers convenience and comfort, especially for those who have little experience prior to the program.

"Some of the shifting challenges I had I was able to work through on this lot, cause you can shift, you know, the lower gears you can shift through them pretty quickly here," said Mark Priquette, a student in the CDL Training Program.

Officials say the program is growing as they will soon add more instructors and get a CDL simulator.

For more information about the program contact SKYCTC.