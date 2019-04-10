SKYCTC hosting Hispanic Resource Fair

South Central Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKYCTC) will host its first Hispanic Resource Fair Wednesday.

The event is free and open to the community. It will be from from 2pm to 6pm at the Main Campus, on Loop Drive in Bowling Green.

With a growing Latino population at SKYCTC, Latino Outreach Specialist Addi Hernandez says that at SKYCTC’s Hispanic Resource fair is an opportunity to bring the community together to improve communication and access to community resources.

One of the most important barriers the local Latino community is facing is knowing who to call on for help. Additionally, understanding the legal system and accessing medical care can, at times, be impossible for those who do not speak the English language.

Hernandez is working with the Amigos Resource Network to bring resources and services available to the Hispanic population in the area by organizing the Hispanic Resource Fair.

“Our goal is to have vendors of resources around Bowling Green, where providers offer services in Spanish or have somebody who speaks Spanish,” said Hernandez. “This event is meant to help people know where to begin when it comes to accessing important resources.”