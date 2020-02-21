SKYCTC hosts high school students for 5th Region Skills USA Competition

By  | 
Updated: Fri 2:42 PM, Feb 21, 2020

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- South Central Kentucky Community and Technical College and the Warren County Area Technology Center hosted this year's 5th Region Skills USA competition on Friday.

Region 5 schools include: Allen County Technology Center, Barren County Technology Center (Barren, Hart, and Glasgow City), Butler County ATC, Franklin-Simpson Career and Technical Center, Logan County ATC (Logan Co. and Russellville), Monroe County ATC (Metcalfe and Monroe Co.), and the Warren CountyATC (BG City, Edmonson, and Warren County).

Students competed in occupational and leadership areas. Leadership skills being evaluated include public speaking, job skills demo, opening and closing ceremonies, and job interviewing.

Occupational Skills include building trades, automotive technology, electrical, information technology services, and welding fabrication.

Skills USA Kentucky is a partnership of students, teachers, and industry representatives working together to make sure Kentucky has a skilled workforce.

If a competitor places in the regional competition they will move on to state and then could advance to nationals. Winners are also eligible for scholarship opportunities at SKYCTC.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus