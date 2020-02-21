SKYCTC hosts high school students for 5th Region Skills USA Competition

South Central Kentucky Community and Technical College and the Warren County Area Technology Center hosted this year's 5th Region Skills USA competition on Friday.

Region 5 schools include: Allen County Technology Center, Barren County Technology Center (Barren, Hart, and Glasgow City), Butler County ATC, Franklin-Simpson Career and Technical Center, Logan County ATC (Logan Co. and Russellville), Monroe County ATC (Metcalfe and Monroe Co.), and the Warren CountyATC (BG City, Edmonson, and Warren County).

Students competed in occupational and leadership areas. Leadership skills being evaluated include public speaking, job skills demo, opening and closing ceremonies, and job interviewing.

Occupational Skills include building trades, automotive technology, electrical, information technology services, and welding fabrication.

The 5th Region Skills USA competition is going on all day today! Students from 10 counties are competing in technical and leadership competitions! @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/qSqNPW6Uwt — Allison Baker (@AllisonB_13News) February 21, 2020

Skills USA Kentucky is a partnership of students, teachers, and industry representatives working together to make sure Kentucky has a skilled workforce.

If a competitor places in the regional competition they will move on to state and then could advance to nationals. Winners are also eligible for scholarship opportunities at SKYCTC.