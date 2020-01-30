SKYCTC named one of the best places to work in Kentucky

SKYCTC has been named one of the best places to work in Kentucky.

Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College was designated as one of the “Best Places to Work in Kentucky” by The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, and the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management (KYSHRM).

One-hundred companies across the state made the 16th Annual Best Places to Work in Kentucky.

The winner rankings will be announced at an awards dinner Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Heritage Hall in the Lexington Convention Center.

The selection process is based on an assessment of the company’s employee policies and procedures and the results of an internal employee survey.

The competition is a multi-year initiative designed to motivate companies in the Commonwealth to focus, measure and move their workplace environments toward excellence.